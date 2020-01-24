Ride-hailing launches after Lower Mainland approval, but only in Vancouver

Uber and Lyft vow to expand as more drivers are hired

Less than a day after being approved to hit the gas on Lower Mainland roadways, Uber and Lyft will be available for rides beginning Friday morning – but only from within Vancouver’s city limits.

Uber and Lyft were approved to operate in Zone 1, which includes Lower Mainland and Whistler, on Thursday, the Transportation Safety Board announced.

Shortly after, Vancouver issued business licences to both mega-ridesharing companies. Both companies kicked off with its first rides around 8 a.m.

Similar to taxi services, this means drivers will be able to pick up passengers within the city limits but only drop off customers to their desired destination if it is outside of Vancouver.

Lyft’s general manager, Peter Lukomskyj, said at a news conference Friday that customers will be able to hail rides only from within the core of Vancouver, as well as the Pacific National Exhibition and Vancouver International Airport.

Both companies have vowed to expand across the region as soon as more drivers received their Class 4 licensing.

READ MORE: Here is how Lyft and Uber will operate in the Lower Mainland

In the meantime, municipalities across Metro Vancouver are working to create a regional business licence for ride-hailing companies. Initial framework on what that licence will entail should be complete by the end of the month, according to TransLink Mayors’ Council chair Jonathan Cote.

Once the licence is approved by the council, each municipality will vote on if it will take part.

ALSO READ: Metro Vancouver mayors agree to fast-track a regional licence for ride-hailing

