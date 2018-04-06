Celine Harmel, 20, lives in Coquitlam and came out to Langley to take part in the Ride Into History in 2017. (Langley Advance files)

Ride Into History charity needs volunteers

The Fraser Valley event is hoping to find some volunteers now for vital prep work.

The Ride Into History charity is in need of more volunteers, or it could be forced to call off this year’s event, organizers say.

The annual motorcycle gathering has raised funds for local charities for several years, with its annual gathering, dinner, and ride from Langley through the Fraser Valley.

Organizers Rod Peacock and Troy Gaglardi said they need at least five to seven people who can commit an hour or so a week for the next few months.

In particular, they need people with local connections to businesses to help them line up sponsors for this year’s ride, as well as connections to the local hot rod, motorcycle, and classic car communities to encourage vehicle owners to come down to the concert.

“It’s just a matter of having that manpower to ensure we do a good job,” said Gaglardi.

This year’s concert and family event takes place on July 27, followed on July 28 by an all-day motorcycle ride, complete with lunch in the Fraser Valley and a “white tablecloth” dinner back in Langley.

This year’s charity recipient is Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley, said Gaglardi.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email info@rideintohistory.ca or visit rideintohistory.ca for more information.

