People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Canada’s largest skating rink has officially broken it’s record for the latest opening date - but it hasn’t opened yet. The National Capital Commission announced on social media today that the last time the canal opened this late was Feb. 2, 2002, but as the years have progressed the seasons have gotten shorter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Canada’s largest skating rink has officially broken it’s record for the latest opening date - but it hasn’t opened yet. The National Capital Commission announced on social media today that the last time the canal opened this late was Feb. 2, 2002, but as the years have progressed the seasons have gotten shorter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Rideau Canal, world’s largest skating rink, set to have latest opening date on record

Weather turning colder, but has been too mild this year to build safe ice

The world’s largest naturally frozen skating rink still hasn’t opened as an Ottawa winter festival gets underway, putting the Rideau Canal Skateway on track to have its latest opening date on record.

The National Capital Commission said on social media today that the last time the canal opened this late was Feb. 2, 2002, but skating seasons have generally gotten shorter in recent years.

The NCC says that until now, the weather has been too mild this year to build safe ice.

It says that crews are taking advantage of cold weather this week to get the canal open.

But that won’t happen in time for the start of the city’s annual Winterlude festival, which is taking place from Saturday until Feb. 20.

The internationally renowned skateway, which is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, draws tourists from all corners of the country to the nation’s capital every winter.

RELATED: Climate change causing more frequent warm winter temperatures: extreme weather expert

Climate change

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mini documentary shows impact of 2021 floods on Sumas Prairie farmers
Next story
Langley Township withdraws from joint emergency program with City

Just Posted

Volunteer David Jenkins is one of the amateur radio “gurus” the Langley Emergency Program would rely on to maintain communications in the event of a serious disaster. Jenkins was part of an all-day rehearsal at the municipal Emergency Operations Centre in summer 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Township withdraws from joint emergency program with City

The packed auditorium at Kwantlen Polytechnic Langley campus during the Jan. 23 Agricultural Land Commission hearing about the ALC’s proposal to include South Surrey farmland into the Agricultural Land Reserve. Everyone at the meeting spoke in favour of the proposal, but a written submission from Katzie, Kwantlen and Semiahmoo First Nations does not support the move. (Tricia Weel photo)
Local First Nations members not in favour of including South Surrey farmland into the ALR

The One, Two, Trio will join a special guest to bring the heat to the Langley Community Music School stage on Sunday, Feb. 12. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Renowned performers to take the stage at Rose Gellert Hall

Dr. Craig Murray, regional medical director of emergency medicine for Fraser Health, confirmed Langley Memorial Hospital is talking to the parents of two-year-old Gracie Ackley (inset), who say she waited more than 9 hours to be diagnosed with pneumonia when they took her to the Emergency Department. (file)
Health authority looking into nine-hour wait by child with pneumonia at Langley hospital

Pop-up banner image