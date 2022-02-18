Ridge Meadows pharmacy offering free rapid tests; accepting donations for a local scholarship

The deadline for one of the Noah Trulsen Memorial Scholarships is at the end of March, and a local pharmacy is offering to accept donations for the scholarship fund.

According to Lorraine Trulsen, Noah’s mother, the Maple Ridge-based pharmacy’s owner reached out to see if they could have the blessing to collect donation funds in Noah’s name for the scholarship.

“Ridge Meadows Pharmacy owner Naser Esbati reached out to me and asked if he could ask for donations for Noah’s scholarship fund. He has Rapid tests that he is handing out for free, and while he is doing that he is letting people know about Noah, and asking if they would donate to his fund! What a great community we live in,” said Lorraine.

Noah, 22, died after a fall while playing recreational men’s hockey in Langley in October 2019. He was part of a popular family in the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association, and memorials included a charity hockey game to raise funds for the scholarship, and a social media tribute from his favourite former Vancouver Canuck Kevin Bieksa.

The charity hockey game has since then been a yearly fixture, as well as the scholarship in his name.

The scholarship for a Juvenile C hockey player, through the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association, will be accepting applications until Mar. 31. The application for this scholarship, can be found on: https://bit.ly/3oYryIi.

The second scholarship in Noah’s name, is the number C13 scholarship, for a graduating Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows student who has played with the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association, and will be going into the trades for their career move. The deadline to apply for that scholarship is Apr. 30 and the details can be found here: https://bit.ly/3I2b0a6