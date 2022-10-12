The IIO B.C. is seeking witnesses after a crash in Mission involving a Ridge Meadows RCMP member left a man with serious injuries. (The News files)

The IIO B.C. is seeking witnesses after a crash in Mission involving a Ridge Meadows RCMP member left a man with serious injuries. (The News files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP member under IIO investigation after Mission crash

The officer was off-duty at the time of the collision

A motor vehicle crash involving an off-duty member of the Ridge Meadows RCMP is being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office of BC, IIO.

The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the 29700-block of Lougheed Highway in Mission, where there was a collision between a truck and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was transported by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

It was the driver of the truck who was the off-duty member with the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment.

An investigation has now been started by the IIO to determine what role, if any, the officer may have played in the man’s injuries.

The agency – whose role is to provide independent civilian oversight of police across the province and to investigate all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing – is searching for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with relevant information, video, or dashcam footage, are being asked to call the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or fill out the contact form at iiobc.ca.

