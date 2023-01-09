Rings found in park being held by Langley RCMP

Owner of golf clubs also invited to get in touch with police

Two rings were turned in to Langley RCMP in November, who have issued a public call for the owner to get in touch. Proof of ownership will be required. (RCMP)

Langley RCMP may have some good news for the person who lost a set of rings late last year.

The rings were turned in to an officer after they had reportedly been found in the park at 71 Ave. and 198B St. in November.

An RCMP release said the rings can be described as engagement and band, with yellow gold and diamonds, on both.

The rightful owner will be required to prove ownership of the ring.

That’s not the only lost item awaiting its owner at the Langley detachment.

Three sets of golf clubs were recovered from a ditch in the 2200 block of 40th Ave.

One set is in a Ping bag, one in a Tourtek bag and one in a Cobra bag.

All three sets are said to be good quality clubs and appear to have been cared for, but used regularly.

The rightful owner will be required to prove ownership of the clubs.

If you believe the clubs or the rings are yours, please contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200.

Please quote file number 22-38242 for the rings, 22-39001 for the golf clubs.

READ ALSO: Langley potted plant purchase reveals lost diamond ring

READ ALSO: LETTER: Wallet lost in Langley returned with everything intact

LangleyRCMP