Rising construction costs boost price of Langley intersection project

Bids for Township roundabout came in well over projected costs

A vehicle makes the turn from Glover Road onto 216 Street. The intersection is due for a $2 million upgrade as part of the new highway overpass project. Black Press Media photo

Rising costs are boosting bid amounts for big projects, and that has potential consequences for Langley Township, mayor Jack Froese said.

“We’re finding that construction is coming in higher [than it used to],” Froese told Black Press Media.

“Labour is short, and there’s a lot of projects on the go.”

Froese was talking about two intersection projects that received early approval for funding Monday night by council in order to keep construction on schedule. The vote was unanimous.

One of them, a planned roundabout at the intersection of 64 Avenue and 232 Street, required additional funding after the lowest bid ended up well over the estimated cost.

After construction of drainage and instream works to prepare for the traffic circle was completed, the project was put up to bid in November.

At $1.75 million, the lowest bid was well over the $1.11 million budgeted.

In order to complete the intersection, council approved adding $550,000, 99 per cent coming from Development Cost Charge (DCC funds) and one per cent from the Capital Works Reserve.

Council also gave early approval to funding another project, the $2 million overhaul of the intersection on 216 Street and Glover Road to prepare for the new Hwy. 1 overpass that will funnel traffic from the freeway to 216 Street.

The rail crossing will be upgraded to meet new Transportation Association of Canada (TAC) standards, the left turn bay from Glover Road to 216 will be lengthened, and a traffic signal with pedestrian crossing will go up, linked to the rail crossing gates and warning lights.

“It’s sort of half a signal,” said Paul Cordeiro, Township transportation engineering manager.

Cordeiro said the traffic light will stop traffic on Glover in one direction only, to allow drivers to make left turns from Glover onto 216.

Vehicles will only be allowed to make right turns from 216 to Glover to prevent traffic from backing up and stopping on the tracks.

Because Glover Road is a provincial highway and 216 Street, including the railway tracks, is under Township authority, the municipality and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will share the cost.

Under the terms of the deal, the Township will cover half the cost up to a maximum of $1 million.

DCC funds will cover 43 per cent, or $425,700 of the Township share while the transportation operating budget will make up the remaining 57 per cent or $574,300.

Whether bids will come in above that won’t be known until February, when the ministry is expected to put the project out to tender.

“We’re going to find out,” said Froese.

Announced in 2015, the 216 Street overpass is now under construction and expected to open this fall.

It is aimed at adding another connection between Walnut Grove and fast-growing Willoughby to the south, as well as another entry and exit point to the highway to reduce congestion at the 200th Street interchange.

As part of the project, there will be one extra lane east and westbound added on the highway, as well as a realignment of the westbound lanes near 216th Street.

Many residents near 216th Street in Walnut Grove have opposed the $59 million project, saying the increase in traffic will bring noise, pollution, and danger to pedestrians and students at nearby elementary schools.