Risk of thunderstorm this afternoon for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

A special weather statement calls for heavy rain and wind over the next 48 hours

Wind and rain are expected to lash most of Vancouver Island, although Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands are expected to dodge most of the wicked weather.

Environment Canada has posted rainfall warnings or special weather statements for the inner south coast, including most of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, and the Fraser Valley.

Up to 75 millimetres of rain is expected for the east and west coasts of the Island, Howe Sound, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and Vancouver’s North Shore.

Other regions of the south coast could see up to 40 millimetres of rain before the system eases.

The weather office says localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, with the potential for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Forecasters expect the storm to move inland by Saturday.

The Canadian Press

