‘Risky rescue’ for three teens who went down 40-foot cliff in Chilliwack

One boy and two girls had to be rescued after going down a steep embankment at a party in Chilliwack

Three teens had to be rescued from a cliff on Promontory Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 on Crimson Ridge in Chilliwack. (Wayne Hogg)

Three teenagers who went down a cliff on Promontory Heights escaped with minor injuries on Friday.

Emergency personnel including Chilliwack Search and Rescue were called to Crimson Ridge in Chilliwack around 8 p.m. Friday.

A 15-year-old boy had gone over a 40-foot “steep embankment” during a big party in the area, Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said Saturday morning.

Two 15-year-old girls tried to help the boy by heading down the cliff and ended up getting stuck as well.

A large crew of first responders were on scene to help rescue the three teens including RCMP, Chilliwack Fire Department, Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, Chilliwack SAR, and BC Ambulance Service.

It was a “risky rescue,” Rail said.

At least one helicopter also responded to the scene.

No one was seriously injured and all three teenagers ended up going home with their parents that night.

“The first responders did a remarkable job to get the three kids safely up,” Rail said.

