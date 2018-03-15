VIDEO: RMCP hunt for suspects in hoverboard robbery and stabbing

Coquitlam RCMP are still searching for suspects in a January hoverboard robbery and assault.

Police released a video of the incident on Tuesday that shows the alleged perpetrators walking into a mall in the 1100 block of Pinetree Way on at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 25.

According to police, two men used pepper spay to rob an individual of his two-wheeled hoverboard. A second individual tried to chase the alleged robbers and was stabbed during the confrontation.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said that the two victims were male exchange students. Both were minors.

The pepper spray wielding suspect is described as a man in his late to mid teens, medium height with a slim build and a medium complexion. He was wearing skinny jeans, a dark hoodie, a dark long-sleeved jacket with three white stripes down the sleeves and dark shoes.

The suspect accused of stabbing is described as a Caucasian man in his mid to late teens, medium height with a slim build. He was wearing skinny jeans, a dark jacket with maroon sleeves and a hood, and black sneakers with green laces.

McLaughlin said that although the police have received tips, they need more information in order to lay charges.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 604-945-1550 and ask for the Investigative Support Team, quoting file number 2018-2723.

