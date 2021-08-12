Road construction means single-lane traffic in Aldergrove

Two local roads are being paved through the weekend

Road paving is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday on several streets in the Aldergrove area.

The paving began on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and continued into Thursday, Aug. 12, on 28th Avenue from 272nd to 276th Streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Langley Township.

There was to be single-lane alternating traffic on that stretch for the two days of paving.

On Friday, Aug. 13 and into Aug. 14, paving is to take place on 48th Avenue on the north of Highway One in the 27200 to 27600 block, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Traffic there will again be single-lane alternating traffic.

For more updates on Township of Langley traffic, visit tol.ca/roads.

Langley TownshipTransportation