The traffic incident occurred at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Kanaka Way on Thursday, Feb. 2. (The News file)

The traffic incident occurred at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Kanaka Way on Thursday, Feb. 2. (The News file)

Road rage incident in Maple Ridge leads to man riding on outside of moving dump truck

The event occurred on Lougheed Highway on Feb. 2

A video is currently circulating online showing dash cam footage of a man standing on the running boards of a dump truck as it is driving down the highway.

This incident, which occurred in Maple Ridge on the morning of Feb. 2, is being reported by some witnesses as the result of road rage, as the driver of a minivan allegedly mounted the outside of the truck after being cut off by the dump truck.

The dump truck is then seen running a red light at the intersection of Highway 7 and Kanaka Way.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner said that the Ridge Meadows RCMP is still trying to unearth all of the details surrounding this incident.

“Police are investigating a dangerous driving incident involving a dump truck and a minivan,” said Klaussner. “This investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information or additional footage of the area at approximately 10:38 a.m. on Feb. 2 can contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridgeroad rageTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
February snow measurements significantly lower than normal for much of B.C.
Next story
Attempted murder arrest made after gunshots punctuate B.C. road rage incident

Just Posted

Langley would be spread across three federal ridings in a redistribution plan tabled with the House of Commons this week. (Federal Electoral Districts Redistribution 2022)
Langley to be divided into three ridings federally under new scheme

Aldergrove’s Anthony Muller, a 6’4” outside hitter who helped lead Langley Christian School to the AA Provincial Championship in December, has signed with the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s volleyball team. (UFV)
Aldergrove volleyball standout Anthony Muller to play for UFV Cascades

Highlight, a new disinfectant wipe system, has been implemented by Langley Memorial Hospital and other hospitals within the Fraser Health region to reduce the risk of infections. Staff here can be seen using the blue coloured wipes, which fade to clear if cleaning is thorough. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Memorial Hospital implements Highlight, a new disinfectant wipe system

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Housing for battered women could be built into Langley Township firehalls

Pop-up banner image