Roads in Willoughby, South Brookswood set to close for construction

Detours might be needed if you live nearby

Several local roads will be closing for between a few days to a few months in Langley Township starting in early February for sewer construction.

In Willoughby, 82nd Avenue will close between 202nd Street and a home at 20030 between Monday, Feb. 3 to Friday, April 3. The road will be closed between 20030 and 200th Street from Saturday, April 4 to Friday, May 8.

In either case, getting through from 202 to 200th Street won’t be possible for several months, so drivers will have to use 86th or 80th Avenues to cross over.

Meanwhile, parts of 202 Street, 204th Street, and 28th Avenue in South Langley will be closed starting in February as well.

202nd Street will be closed between 28th and 29th Avenue from Monday, Feb. 10 to Saturday, Feb. 15.

204th Street between 28th Avenue and 32nd Avenue will be closed on Tuesday, February 18

28th Avenue between 202nd Street and 204th Street will be closed Wednesday, February 19 to Saturday, March 21.

All the closures are for the construction of sewer lines and stormwater mains related to development in both areas.

Signs will be posted with detour information.

Either project could be extended if the weather is bad.

For updates, visit tol.ca/roads.