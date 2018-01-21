Rockslide closes Coquihalla northbound

The Coquihalla is closed from Hope to Merritt due to a rockslide in the northbound lanes and a vehicle incident in the southbound lanes.
A geo-tech assessment is in progress, for the rockslide.
Southbound lanes are estimated to reopen about 4 a.m.
#coquihalla is still looking like a parking lot at Zopkios #BCHwy5 pic.twitter.com/aMII40CbJC
— Kamscan (@Kamscan) January 22, 2018
However, there is no estimated time of reopening for the northbound lanes, which could mean an overnight closure.
A detour is available via Highway 1 and the next update from DriveBC will be at 9 a.m., for northbound traffic.
RELATED: Coquihalla drivers prepare for snow
The rockslide occurred sometime around 8 p.m. and a snowfall warning was in effect for Highway 5.
More to come.