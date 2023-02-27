(Black Press Media stock image)

(Black Press Media stock image)

Rogue raccoon recesses class at Kelowna school

South Kelowna Elementary closed for the day after a visit by a raccoon

Maybe it was looking to learn reading, writing, and arithmetic, but a visit by a curious raccoon ended up canceling classes at South Kelowna Elementary.

Families were asked to keep children home from school the morning of Feb. 27 after staff discovered the raccoon had entered the building.

An emailed statement from Central Okanagan Public Schools says that despite attempts by conservation officers to get the raccoon to leave the building and trap it, the animal climbed up into the space between the ceiling tiles and ceiling.

Due to the potential risk posed to staff and students, if the animal felt cornered, classes were canceled to keep everyone, and the animal safe.

Families were notified as soon as possible to keep their children home if they were able, and that students who had already arrived at school would attend Canyon Falls Middle School by bus for alternative programming.

Operations staff continue to work with conservation and pest control to make sure the school is safe and clean after the wildlife visit.

School is expected to resume as usual Feb. 28.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaSchoolsWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Seniors rental complex on Langley’s Hospital Hill soon ready to welcome tenants
Next story
Canada banning video app TikTok on government-issued mobile devices

Just Posted

Logan Stewart scored 37 points to lead Brookswood past Elgin Park 80-54 in Sunday (Feb. 26) action at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)
Brookswood Bobcats down Elgin Park Orcas to make final 4 at Jr. Boys Basketball tournament

Mulgrave Titans and Langley Christian Lightning faced off in the BC School Sports 2A Girls Basketball Provincial Championship game in 2022 with the Lightning prevailing 70-60. The two teams enter next week’s 2A tournament as the top two seeds. (Garrett James, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Walnut Grove Gators top seed heading into girls bball provincials

Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal at the Glover Road protected bike lane. The lane is raised or separated from traffic, and recently won an award from HUB Cycling. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley City wins cycling award for Glover Road bike lanes

Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, said staffing levels have forced the shutdown of the Gateway shelter that was originally set to open on Sunday, Feb. 26. (Langley Advance Times file)
Staffing levels cited in one-evening shutdown of Gateway shelter in Langley