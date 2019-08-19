Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rosemount diced chicken recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Symptoms of Listeria poisoning can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Rosemount brand cooked diced chicken meat is being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak that is also being investigated by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The suspect product was sold in most, and possibly all provinces, in 4.54 kg packages with a packdate of 01/21/19.

The CFIA says anyone who has the product should either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of Listeria poisoning can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

And in severe cases death can occur.

The Canadian Press

