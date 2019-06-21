RCMP and Langley Township firefighters near the scene of a light plane crash just off 48th Avenue on Friday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

BREAKING: Crash landing for Langley airplane

After immediate engine issues, a plane has crash landed in field near 48th Ave

  • Jun. 21, 2019 4:34 p.m.
  • News

A light plane crashed in a field near the Langley Regional Airport on Friday afternoon, but fortunately both people on board walked away without injuries.

The plane, a Cessna, was being flown by an instructor and student, who were practicing take offs and landings at the airport, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The plane’s engine died on the fourth such loop just after taking off again.

The pilot tried to set the plane down on the greens of the Newlands Golf Course, avoiding nearby power lines, but overshot and landed in some bush near a field, Largy said.

Both student and instructor walked away from the crash. They were checked out by Emergency Health Services, Largy said.

A segment of 48th Avenue from the Newlands Golf Course to Five Corners at 216th Street was shut down because the plane was leaking fuel or other fluids, Largy said.

The Transportation Safety Board has been called to check out the crash site, Largy said.

Previous story
VIDEO: Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day

Just Posted

UPDATED: Condolences pour forth from community after passing of Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa

The Conservative Member of Parliament and long-time community advocate died in hospice this morning

BREAKING: Crash landing for Langley airplane

After immediate engine issues, a plane has crash landed in field near 48th Ave

Big win for Langley Thunder in Junior A lacrosse

The Thunder trounced their opponents from the first period onwards

PHOTOS: Aldergrove high school grads walk their old elementary

Second annual Grad Walk unites graduating students and inspires the young

Margaret Cadwaladr signs new history book at Indigo Langley

Surrey-set non-fiction, A Secret Garden: the Story of Darts Hill Garden Park hits stands

VIDEO: Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day

MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, a member of the We Wai Kai Nation on Vancouver Island, was at the event

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Delta police looking for witnesses, video of fatal Deltaport Way crash

One man was killed in a fiery crash involving two semi-trailers on Thursday, June 13

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Most Read