Royal Columbian Hospital outbreak declared over

Fraser Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Royal Columbian Hospital.

An outbreak was declared at the hospital on Feb. 26 after five patients tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, Fraser Health said there was “evidence of transmission” in a medicine unit.

Sunday, Fraser Health told Peace Arch News seven patients and three members of staff were associated with the outbreak. There was one death.

“We extend our sincere condolences to those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” Fraser Health communications consultant Steve Ray said in an email.

The outbreak was declared over on Saturday, March 13.

On Saturday, Fraser Health also declared an outbreak at Vitrum Glass, a class manufacturer located at 9785 201 St. in Langley.

As of Saturday, 44 employees of the facility tested positive for COVID-19. Case and contact management is ongoing.

In addition, Fraser Health conducted testing and provided COVID-19 immunizations on-site as measures to stop the transmission occurring at the facility.

