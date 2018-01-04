Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

Helipad part of $1.36 billion redevelopment project to increase capacity at B.C.’s oldest hospital

A new helipad at Royal Columbian Hospital is open to landings, as part of the hospital’s $1.35-billion redevelopment.

The new helipad is part of phase one of the upgrade and expansion project at B.C.’s oldest hospital, which includes a new 75-bed mental health facility, as well as plans for a new acute-care tower and a bigger emergency department.

Top Stories 2017: Tragic workplace incidents in the news

As the only hospital in the province with cardiac, trauma, neurosciences, high-risk maternity and neonatal intensive care, the most seriously ill and injured patients are transferred to Royal Columbian. The project is expected to increase the hospital’s capacity by 50 per cent by the time it’s complete in 2024.

The new landing pad, located just off East Columbia Street on top of Columbia Tower, was created so construction cranes used during the redevelopment won’t interfere with air ambulance flights.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Fog likely cause of Coquitlam crash that sent woman to hospital
Next story
Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Just Posted

Girls invited to make some thunder with Langley lacrosse organization

The Langley Thunder girls development program runs Sundays.

Langley Township mayor looks at what 2018 will bring

Could the Township be getting a casino? New Aldergrove water park will be big draw this summer

Ho delivers shootout winner as Giants win again

Vancouver surpasses last season’s win total with 32 games still remaining in WHL regular season

Aldergrove Kodiaks beat Outlaws 1-0

Kodiak Clayton Schroeder scored the winner on a breakaway while the Kodiaks were short-handed

Langley youth shelter won’t open this month

Luckily, there is less need for beds in last six months, said Encompass Support Services

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

VIDEO: Midnight fire guts Coquitlam home

RCMP say the fire does not look suspicious

Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

Helipad part of $1.36 billion redevelopment project to increase capacity at B.C.’s oldest hospital

UPDATE: One person dead after highway crash in Mission

An accident between a car and a semi-truck proved fatal Wednesday night

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

5 to start your day

A Coquitlam car crash, possible shooting in Cloverdale and more

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Most Read