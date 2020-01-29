CP Rail confirmed a rail car was involved in an ‘uncontrolled movement’ in Field earlier this month. (CP Rail photo)(CP Rail photo)

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

A runaway train car carrying grain through Field was recently reported to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) by CP Rail.

The rail company confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

“CP can confirm a single rail car containing grain was involved in an uncontrolled movement in Field, B.C., on Jan. 14, 2020,” said Salem Woodrow, a media relations person for CP Rail.

“The incident was reported to the Transportation Safety Board. There were no injuries.”

The incident comes nearly a year after a train derailment near Field killed three CP workers on Feb. 4, 2019.

READ MORE: RCMP to review fatal field train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

In total, 99 of the train’s 112 cars left the tracks as it came barrelling down the Spiral Tunnels out of control just east of Field.

The investigation by the TSB found the train started to move despite the fact that it had been stopped using its air brakes at Partridge, the last station prior to the entrance to the Upper Spiral Tunnel. The train was stopped for about three hours before it began to “move on its own.”

The investigation also found that no hand brakes were applied to the train, which accelerated beyond the maximum track speed set at 20 mph, causing the train to derail. A new crew had also just boarded the train and were not yet ready to depart when it began to move.

READ MORE: Train that derailed and killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

The RCMP confirmed it will review TSB’s investigation after a seven-month long investigation by the CBC, which aired on Jan. 26, revealed evidence of a possible “cover up” by the railway company.

An interview request to CP Rail was not immediately returned.

In response to the CBC investigation, TSB released a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 28, claiming the investigation was thorough and followed procedure. The federal agency also stated that the comments made by the lead investigator at the time, Golden resident Mark Tataryn, were “inappropriate.”

“The TSB conducts all of its investigations using a longstanding, systematic methodology and within the scope of its mandate as laid out in the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board Act,” read the statement.

“Consequently, it was completely inappropriate for the lead TSB investigator in the Field investigation to voice any opinion implying civil and criminal liability.”

Tataryn later resigned from CP, stating that he couldn’t be a part of an investigation that he felt was a cover-up.

Following the allegations of a cover-up by the CP Police Service in relation to the Field derailment, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents over 16,000 people in the rail industry, released a press release on Monday, Jan. 27 calling for an independent RCMP investigation.

The Alberta Federation of Labour also released a statement on Jan. 28, demanding that an independent criminal investigation into CP Rail be undertaken immediately under the Westray Act of the Canadian Criminal Code.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Off-duty B.C. Mountie takes down would-be ice cream thief
Next story
Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

Just Posted

Family hopes Britain can get pregnant Langley woman out of coronavirus epicentre in China

Lauren Williams, who is about 35 weeks pregnant, has been stuck in Wuhan

High-scoring Trinity Western University basketball player Ja’Qualyn Gilbreath ruled ineligble for entire season

Langley-based university blames ‘administrative error’

Former Langley teacher suspended for putting kid in headlock, lies about it to get next job

He has now been fired from Delta and his license temporarily suspended

TRAFFIC: Roadwork, stalled semi causing major delays on Highway 1 in Langley

Westbound commuters should try the Fraser Highway or 56th Ave

Roads in Willoughby, South Brookswood set to close for construction

Detours might be needed if you live nearby

VIDEO: Chilliwack man lights up rural property like a runway after repeated arsons

Chris Thompson had enough after twice having barns torched in suspicious circumstances

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

Fraser Valley homeless advocate killed by RCMP leaves behind complicated legacy

Barry Shantz was shot by Lytton police officers after six-hour standoff on Jan. 13

Body found in vehicle at bottom of Mission ravine

Deceased male appears to be the lone occupant of the vehicle, discovered on Dewdney Trunk Road

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town

Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria

Most Read