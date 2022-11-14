Jim Carrey is among 100 Canadians now banned from Russia. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Jim Carrey is among 100 Canadians now banned from Russia. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Russia bans 100 Canadians including Atwood, Jim Carrey

Ban in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.

A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were on the banned list.

The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organizations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada’s) aggressively anti-Russian course.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Russia

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New Democrats call for independent review of government’s COVID-19 response
Next story
VIDEO: Protester who interrupted Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria arrested

Just Posted

Brett Favaro, dean, Faculty of Science and Horticulture, along with representatives from the KPU brewing program: Ernesto Cabral, student; Phil Chrinko, alumnus; Kyle Jansen (holding award), alumnus; Emily Kokonas, instructor; Alek Egi, instructor; Thomas Nickel, student; Michael Hodgson, alumnus; and Freddy Nota, student. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
KPU earns fresh accolades at B.C. Beer Awards

A statue of Sir James Douglas is located in front of the Fort Langley National Historic Site. (Langley Advance Times files)
Historic Fort Langley remembers James Douglas

Dave Earle is the president of the British Columbia Trucking Association. The group held held a summit in Langley, which focused entirely on low and zero-emission commercial vehicles. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
BCTA brings leading manufacturers of eco-friendly trucks under one roof

Just over 100 participants brought new, unwrapped toys to the 39th annual Kruise For Kids toy drive on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University parking lot in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A rain-soaked Kruise For Kids collects toys for needy kids