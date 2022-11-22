Cmdr. Corey Gleason, Commanding Officer of the Royal Canadian Navy’s newest Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship, HMCS Harry DeWolf, uses binoculars as he looks out from the bridge while travelling on the Salish Sea from Vancouver to Victoria, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. A senior Canadian military official says Russia has started sending long-range bombers back across the Arctic toward North America following a pause during the early months of its war in Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cmdr. Corey Gleason, Commanding Officer of the Royal Canadian Navy’s newest Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship, HMCS Harry DeWolf, uses binoculars as he looks out from the bridge while travelling on the Salish Sea from Vancouver to Victoria, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. A senior Canadian military official says Russia has started sending long-range bombers back across the Arctic toward North America following a pause during the early months of its war in Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Russia resuming bomber, submarine patrols near North America after pause: Norad

Russian submarines operating off both coasts, showing ability to strike Canada and the United States

A senior Canadian military official says Russia has started sending long-range bombers back across the Arctic toward North America following a pause during the early months of its war in Ukraine.

Norad deputy commander Lt.-Gen. Alain Pelletier says Russian submarines are also operating off both coasts as the country seeks to demonstrate its ability to strike Canada and the United States.

Pelletier made the comments this evening while appearing before the Senate defence committee, which is studying the military’s ability to defend Canada’s Arctic.

The committee also heard that Canada and the U.S. have started to work on upgrading Norad, the shared early-warning system that comprises North America’s first line of defence against a foreign attack by air.

The Liberal government announced in June that Canada will invest $4.9 billion over six years and $40 billion over the next 20 years to modernize the system.

Yet officials also say that the system currently has gaps that will need to be addressed, including the ability to detect and track hypersonic and cruise missiles.

Defence Department official Jonathan Quinn says Canada and the U.S. will be forced to rely on the threat of retaliation to prevent such attacks until they can be detected and stopped.

RELATED: Trudeau, Anand meet with Norad commanders, U.S. defense secretary en route to L.A.

ArcticMilitaryRussia

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Male suspect in critical condition, female victim dies in Prince Rupert shooting
Next story
Businesses ally with environmentalists to push B.C.’s new premier to protect biodiversity

Just Posted

226 pioneers and spouses, along with 115 dignitaries and invited guests attended the Douglas Day 2022 pioneers banquet on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Langley Events Centre. It was the first in-person version of the annual event since 2019. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A return to an in-person celebration of pioneers draws more than 300 to Langley banquet

Aldergrove’s Joel Waterman became the first player from Langley-based Trinity Western University to win a spot on the national team training camp. On Nov. 13, he was named to the Canadian team that will compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (TWU file image)
VIDEO: Aldergrove’s Joel Waterman is playing for Canada at the World Cup

The proposed new housing development is just south of R.E. Mountain Secondary and the Langley Events Centre. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
New development planned near R.E. Mountain Secondary

When securely fastened lights couldn’t be pried loose from the Christmas in Williams Park display in Langley — a portion of it seen here in 2021 — they were vandalized beyond repair. Damage was estimated in the hundreds of dollars by Barb Sharp, president of the non-profit group that puts on the annual drive-through event. (Langley Advance Times file)
Vandalism damages Langley Christmas in Williams Park light display