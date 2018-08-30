UPDATE: RV fire shuts down Highway 1 in Langley

Left lane on Highway 1 eastbound now open at 232 Street

UPDATE: Drive BC has announced the left lane is now open eastbound on Highway 1 at 232 Street.

The freeway was closed earlier on Thursday afternoon due to a vehicle fire.

Drive BC made the announcement via Twitter.

A photo posted on social media shows that an RV was completely engulfed in flames.

#BCHwy1 media reporting fire crews have put out the vehicle fire EB at #GloverRoad in #LangleyBC. Left lane is reported to be open, expect long delays due to heavy congestion from #192nd. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 30, 2018

@NEWS1130Traffic vehicle fire eastbound highway 1 just passed 200th pic.twitter.com/JnvuW3TWFd — Katelyn (@Katelyn31981919) August 30, 2018

#BCHwy1 closed EB due to vehicle fire at 232nd. Fire on scene, crew en route. No eto at this time, #LangleyBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 30, 2018

Vehicle fire on Hwy 1 just passed Port Kells heading east pic.twitter.com/CyAkOd4o5G — Janice Porter (@jmossporter) August 30, 2018



