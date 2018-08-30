UPDATE: RV fire shuts down Highway 1 in Langley

Left lane on Highway 1 eastbound now open at 232 Street

UPDATE: Drive BC has announced the left lane is now open eastbound on Highway 1 at 232 Street.

The freeway was closed earlier on Thursday afternoon due to a vehicle fire.

Drive BC made the announcement via Twitter.

A photo posted on social media shows that an RV was completely engulfed in flames.


