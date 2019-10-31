Langley RCMP volunteer Nicholas Manhas was handing out reflective tags to pedestrians and transit users last week on Fraser Highway. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Safety campaign hits Langley’s streets

ICBC, police encouarge safety to prevent pedestrian deaths

Police, volunteers, and ICBC have been out and about in Langley over the last few weeks reminding people in person about pedestrian safety as the days get darker and shorter.

On Oct. 25, ICBC was handing out small personal reflectors, for clipping on to a bag or a jacket zipper pull, near major bus exchanges in Langley.

“Don’t assume the drivers see you,” said ICBC’s Leanne Cassap.

Other handy tips:

• “Pocket the phone.”

• Remove ear buds

• Make eye contact with drivers

Drivers need to be extra aware as well, Cassap said. Distracted driving, often linked to phone use, is connected to some pedestrian impacts.

Drivers need to focus on the road and be aware that vehicles ahead of them, especially near intersections and transit stops, may be stopped for pedestrians.

Intersections are key – 76 per cent of impacts with pedestrians took place at intersections in B.C., Cassap said.

Previous story
Long-time D.W. Poppy teacher opposes possible middle school changes
Next story
Pamela Anderson asks Trudeau to serve inmates vegan meals to save cash

Just Posted

Safety campaign hits Langley’s streets

ICBC, police encouarge safety to prevent pedestrian deaths

Long-time D.W. Poppy teacher opposes possible middle school changes

A letter by science teacher Rory Allen was dissemenated at Peterson Elementary consultation

Man died near former unlicensed drug recovery home in Willoughby

The death is under investigation by the IIO

Zoo’s week of Halloween includes a lions and tiger show

The Greater Vancouver Zoo will host an entire week of festivities

Langley RCMP recommend charges after driver flees from traffic stop

The suspect allegedly drove off even after a spike belt was used

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter’s decision

Pamela Anderson asks Trudeau to serve inmates vegan meals to save cash

Anderson says a jail reduced costs by $273,000 when it switched to vegetarian meals

Possible transit strike looming in Vancouver as routes overburdened

It’s the first strike notice in eight years

Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Vancouver now 8-1-1 in last 10 games

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Surrey mayor says new city cops could patrol with RCMP by mid-2020

Councillor Jack Hundial, who was a Surrey Mountie for 25 years before entering politics, is skeptical

Teens accused in fatal South Surrey stabbing now charged with assault on senior

IHIT confirms link between Paul Prestbakmo’s death and attack on White Rock man

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Most Read