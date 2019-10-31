Safety campaign hits Langley’s streets

Langley RCMP volunteer Nicholas Manhas was handing out reflective tags to pedestrians and transit users last week on Fraser Highway. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Police, volunteers, and ICBC have been out and about in Langley over the last few weeks reminding people in person about pedestrian safety as the days get darker and shorter.

On Oct. 25, ICBC was handing out small personal reflectors, for clipping on to a bag or a jacket zipper pull, near major bus exchanges in Langley.

“Don’t assume the drivers see you,” said ICBC’s Leanne Cassap.

Other handy tips:

• “Pocket the phone.”

• Remove ear buds

• Make eye contact with drivers

Drivers need to be extra aware as well, Cassap said. Distracted driving, often linked to phone use, is connected to some pedestrian impacts.

Drivers need to focus on the road and be aware that vehicles ahead of them, especially near intersections and transit stops, may be stopped for pedestrians.

Intersections are key – 76 per cent of impacts with pedestrians took place at intersections in B.C., Cassap said.