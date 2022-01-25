Salishan Place taking shape in Fort Langley

New cultural centre and museum will see construction wrap up this year

Part of a wall is up at the Salishan Place Centre in Fort Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

With one big wall already up, the Salishan Place by the River is taking shape fast in Fort Langley.

Construction has been underway for some time on the new arts, culture, and heritage building, which is being built near the current Langley Centennial Museum and the Fort Langley National Historic Site.

When complete, Salishan will house a museum and cultural centre, a theatre, community archives, and even the Fort Langley Library. The project is in partnership with the Kwantlen First Nation.

The big wall structure on the north side is already up, and other walls will be going up soon, said Peter Tulumello, director of arts and culture for the Township.

“Staff and volunteers at the Langley Centennial Museum are extremely excited that the new centre will be completed by the end of this year,” said Tulumello “As the building rises from the ground, people have been coming to the museum wanting to share their ideas about new programs, events and exhibits.”

Public input opportunities are being planned for later this spring so that staff and others can share some ideas for animating the spaces.

It was expected that over the last weeks of January and into early February, contractors would be pouring concrete for the building’s parkade floor and the ramp to the entrance. Once that work is complete, the remaining walls will go up quickly.

The building’s outer shell will be completed by July 1, and the roof installed by the end of August, according to the Township’s schedule.

By January, 2023, staff will likely be moving in and working to get new exhibitions and programs ready for a start of July 1, 2023.

Several local corporate sponsors have donated large sums towards specific features of the building, including $100,000 towards an amphitheatre by Champs Fresh Farms of Aldergrove.

The Township is still seeking more corporate and community sponsors. Any interested company or group can contact the Township’s Arts, Culture and Community Initiatives division at artsinfo@tol.ca or at 604-533-6106 or visiting museum.tol.ca.

