Santa will arrive in Fort Langley on Nov. 30 to light the Christmas tree in front of the community hall. (Fort Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Santa Claus is coming to town to light Fort Langley Christmas tree

Organizers expect 2,000 people at the annual event

Santa will be in Langley next week to help light the Christmas tree at Fort Langley Community Hall.

The annual tree lighting will happen Saturday, Nov. 30. Santa will begin to make his way from the Bedford Plaza docks to the community hall at 9167 Glover Rd. at 5 p.m., making his way from the waterfront with the Fort Langley Canoe Club.

Sharon DeLella, executive director at the hall, expects 2,000 people to attend this year.

“The Fort Langley Christmas Tree Lighting is a much-anticipated tradition that provides a fun and festive opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate the kick-off of the Christmas season with Santa leading the way,” she said.

Organizers are asking those attending to bring non-flammable lanterns or flashlights to help light Santa’s way as he makes his way to the community hall.

“We’re asking everyone this year to wait at the plaza and not go down the ramp onto the docks just for safety reasons,” said DeLella. “Santa will come up and meet everyone at the top of the ramp.”

Those waiting for Santa’s arrival at the hall can enjoy songs performed by the Langley Community Music School children’s choir and complimentary hot drinks provided by Wendel’s Bookstore and Cafe available at the information booth.

Once Santa arrives at the hall he will “magically” light up the Christmas tree and then be available to meet with the public.

Organizers expect the event to conclude at 7 p.m.

