Don Taylor ran afoul of the Maple Ridge bylaws department for his Santa’s North Pole Village attraction. (Facebook photo)

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

A homemade Christmas display created to benefit children with autism in Maple Ridge, which bylaw shut down earlier this week, is back in operation, after Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden went to bat for Santa.

The city’s bylaws department was being criticized as Grinches on social media, after shutting down the privately run Christmas charity.

Don Taylor runs Santa’s North Pole Village at his home at 22395 124th Ave., where he lets families have photos with Santa sitting in his sleigh, check out his model North Pole village, and get a free stuffed toy. Everything is done by donation, and proceeds go to the Chrysta Academy, which is a learning centre for children on the autism spectrum.

The city bylaws department contended he was running a business without licensing and in the wrong property zone.

But the mayor visited, and “he seemed supportive of what I’m doing,” said Taylor.

It seems the mayor gave him the Christmas gift of speaking with city staff on his behalf.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge bylaws shuts down Santa’s Village

“I went and met with Don and his wife to see Santa Village and assess the operation for myself,” said Morden.

“The city has laws in regard to public safety and usually there’s a little more to every story. I did confer with staff and am happy to report Santa’s Village will remain open, while Mr. Taylor and staff work through the various concerns raised.”

Taylor said he found the mayor down to earth, and that he took a common sense approach.

The village typically sees four or five families per hour, and the most he has ever had is three at once, he said. There are not long lineups or parking hassles in the neighbourhood.

READ ALSO: North Pole Village in Maple Ridge to benefit children with autism

Taylor, who grows a legitimate Santa beard, said he does take money for appearances he does as Santa at parties or daycares. But the proceeds from the village go to the learning centre that has been so good for his son who is on the autism spectrum.

He said the charitable enterprise has snowballed, and now he has local business sponsors providing coffee for guests, and enough stuffed toys to fill a bedroom in his house.

He is nearly finished operating this year, open on Sunday from 5-9 p.m. and again on Dec. 27 from 4-8 p.m.

Next year he will open again, but is looking at alternative locations, with better exposure and more parking.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Warnings of wintry conditions, delays on B.C. highways continue for pre-holiday travellers
Next story
The unclear path forward for Canada’s auto sector as the electric age approaches

Just Posted

Langley student fights to de-stigmatize homelessness

Lida Magnus holds a presentation on Jan. 7 at Langley Fundamental School to help people in need

VIDEO: ‘Fear not,’ says bell-toting Santa

Ol’ St. Nick expects to visit with 10,000-plus at Langley’s Willowbrook mall ahead of Christmas

A Langley fable for Christmas

Part one of Jim McGregor’s tale of the holiday season

One-day drive at Langley Walmart aims to boost kettle drive

Major retailer helps bolster Salvation Army’s annual Christmas campaign Saturday with donation match

Think of Me campaign hits Langley liquor stores

Paper bags decorated by children warn people not to get behind the wheel after drinking

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

Nine people displaced after Surrey house fire

Firefighters rescue one person from burning building

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Warnings of wintry conditions, delays on B.C. highways continue for pre-holiday travellers

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

Maple Ridge family loses home to fire days before Christmas

All occupants sent to hospital with smoke inhalation, injuries

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

Most Read