Saskatchewan says an additional 8,766 doses were administered Saturday, including 2,019 at a Regina drive-thru clinic that has been administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. (Black Press Media file)

Saskatchewan says it set new record with 8,766 COVID-19 vaccines administered in 1 day

Province announced Saturday that effective immediately anyone who is 60 or older can get a vaccine shot

Saskatchewan health officials say a record has been set for the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the province in a single day.

Saskatchewan’s daily pandemic update on Saturday says an additional 8,766 doses have been administered, including 2,019 at a Regina drive-thru clinic that has been administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The province announced Saturday that effective immediately, anyone who is 60 or older can get a vaccine shot at that drive-thru clinic, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Health officials in Saskatchewan are reporting 200 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.

The province says 91 are from the Regina area, where more infectious variants of the virus have been spreading for weeks.

The Ministry of Health says 504 of the 590 presumed variant cases of concern in the province have been found in the region, and 141 — or 90 per cent — of Saskatchewan’s 156 confirmed cases of those variants are also in the capital region.

