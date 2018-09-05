Todd Standing wearing his “custom gillie suit.” (Todd Standing/Facebook)

Sasquatch believer’s lawsuit thrown out by B.C. judge

Todd Standing alleged the B.C. government discriminated against his Charter rights

A man who sued the B.C. government in an attempt to prove the sasquatch is real has had his claim dismissed.

Todd Standing had claimed his Charter rights were being infringed on because he was “unable to fully impart information and ideas as to specific locations where sasquatch sightings occur on the basis that there are no safeguards in place to protect the species from being killed.”

However, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Ball said in a ruling posted online Tuesday that belief in the sasquatch was not an immutable right in the way that freedom of religion is or freedom from political persecution.

“Where religion can be an element core to a person’s state of being in all aspects of life, the same cannot be said of a belief in the existence of the sasquatch,” Ball wrote.

“It is clear that the plaintiff is not being subjected by the state to any form of ‘punishment.’”

Standing, Ball said, has not been stopped from disseminating his view that the sasquatch is real.

Standing’s claim “discloses no reasonable cause of action,” the judge added, as the court cannot order the province to set aside resources for a scientific investigation into the existence of the sasquatch.

The court ordered Standing to pay the province’s legal costs.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Upcoming book assails Trump’s ‘ethics deficit’ in golf
Next story
Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

Just Posted

California burger chain come north to Langley once a year for popular lines

In-N-Out Burger returns to Langley Good Times Cruise-In, donating every cent to the cause.

Businesses get ready for return of Cruise-In to Aldergrove

Local merchants are adding staff and stocking up on food.

Langley-based hockey player off to Arizona’s rookie camp

Vancouver Giants defenceman Dylan Plouffe competes for the Coyotes in an NHL pre-season tournament.

Trudeau ‘officially’ launches light rail, SkyTrain expansion in Metro Vancouver

PM says feds and province investing $3B in Surrey’s LRT project and Vancouver’s Broadway project

Electronic rail warning signs go up in Langley

But they may not start operating until December

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing its Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Theoren Fleury keynote speaker at Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame banquet

The NHL legend will visit the Fraser Valley Nov. 22 for the Chilliwack Sports Dinner.

Six birds killed in early morning Maple Ridge house fire

Three taken to hospital.

5 to start your day

Justin Trudeau talks gangs in Surrey, a family of five escapes Maple Ridge fire and more

Inmate convicted of murder dies in custody in Abbotsford prison

36-year-old Colin Victor Stewart was serving indeterminate 1st-degree murder sentence since 2016

Sasquatch believer’s lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Todd Standing alleged the B.C. government discriminated against his Charter rights

Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

Canada is facing a fresh deadline to land a trade deal with the United States and save its place in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Calgary 2026 bid details to be rolled out as city gears up for plebiscite

Calgarians are about to get a close look at what hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games would entail.

TIFF stresses ‘zero tolerance’ policy, plans women’s rally in #MeToo era

As the Toronto International Film Festival prepares to kick off Thursday, it’s doing so in a changed landscape .

Most Read