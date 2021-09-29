Darrell Jones (left) with BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s President and CEO, Malcolm Berry. Jones, president of Save-On-Foods, will chair the hospital foundation board of directors. His appointment was announced Wednesday, Sept. 29. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Darrell Jones (left) with BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s President and CEO, Malcolm Berry. Jones, president of Save-On-Foods, will chair the hospital foundation board of directors. His appointment was announced Wednesday, Sept. 29. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones will chair BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

Appointment announced Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Darrell Jones, President of Save-On-Foods, will chair the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

His appointment was announced Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Jone, who is based at Save-On-Foods headquarters in Langley, has been on the board for five years, as a member and past vice-chair.

“Children are our entire future—and what we do for them today will not only shape their individual lives, but our collective future as a province,” Jones commented.

“This is what inspires me in my new role—I am here for the children, which is why I am so privileged and humbled by this opportunity to make a real difference in their lives.”

READ ALSO: Family finds strong sense of community at BC Children’s Hospital

Jones succeeds Lisa Hudson, who served three years as the foundation’s board chair.

During her tenure, Hudson oversaw the Sunny Hill Enhancement Initiative, which brought an enhanced, patient-centred rehabilitation and developmental services health centre to the campus of BC Children’s Hospital.

Hudson will continue to serve on the board.

READ ALSO: Darrell’s Deals commercial filmed at Langley City store

Malcolm Berry, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital called the announcement a “truly exciting day for our organization. While many British Columbians recognize Darrell as the humble and friendly face of Save-On-Foods—a well-known and beloved community partner—he has also been a passionate advocate in our work to better the lives of children in BC,”

“As a community and corporate leader embedded in the fabric of our province, Darrell is well-poised to continue leading the Foundation upwards in its ambitious quest to conquer illnesses that continue to affect thousands of children across the province,” Berry continued.

BC. Children’s Hospital is the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to the care of children, one of the few pediatric medical centres in North America with a world-class acute care centre, research institute, mental health facility and rehabilitation centre. all on a single campus.

Follow BC Children’s @bcchf or visit bcchf.ca for more information.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langleysave on foods

Previous story
Abbotsford Police involved in search for woman missing in Costa Rica
Next story
184 people died of illicit drug overdoses in July in B.C.’s 2nd deadliest month on record

Just Posted

Self-guided cranberry harvest tours run until Oct. 9 at the Riverside Cranberry Farm (above). (Joy Ruffeski/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Jumping in a lake of cranberries

Darrell Jones (left) with BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s President and CEO, Malcolm Berry. Jones, president of Save-On-Foods, will chair the hospital foundation board of directors. His appointment was announced Wednesday, Sept. 29. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones will chair BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

Petrina Arnason (left) with volunteer Teresa Spring, read a decades-old article about her mother then-alderman Muriel Arnason on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Alder Grove Heritage Society museum, as part of Community Heritage Day. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: More than just telephones: Alder Grove Heritage Society museum marks Community Heritage Day

Aldergrove Kodiaks lost 8-3 to Chilliwack Jets in a Sept. 22 home game that saw four game misconduct penalties handed out at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove Kodiaks lose to Chilliwack Jets