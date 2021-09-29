Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones will chair BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

Darrell Jones (left) with BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s President and CEO, Malcolm Berry. Jones, president of Save-On-Foods, will chair the hospital foundation board of directors. His appointment was announced Wednesday, Sept. 29. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Darrell Jones, President of Save-On-Foods, will chair the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

His appointment was announced Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Jone, who is based at Save-On-Foods headquarters in Langley, has been on the board for five years, as a member and past vice-chair.

“Children are our entire future—and what we do for them today will not only shape their individual lives, but our collective future as a province,” Jones commented.

“This is what inspires me in my new role—I am here for the children, which is why I am so privileged and humbled by this opportunity to make a real difference in their lives.”

Jones succeeds Lisa Hudson, who served three years as the foundation’s board chair.

During her tenure, Hudson oversaw the Sunny Hill Enhancement Initiative, which brought an enhanced, patient-centred rehabilitation and developmental services health centre to the campus of BC Children’s Hospital.

Hudson will continue to serve on the board.

Malcolm Berry, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital called the announcement a “truly exciting day for our organization. While many British Columbians recognize Darrell as the humble and friendly face of Save-On-Foods—a well-known and beloved community partner—he has also been a passionate advocate in our work to better the lives of children in BC,”

“As a community and corporate leader embedded in the fabric of our province, Darrell is well-poised to continue leading the Foundation upwards in its ambitious quest to conquer illnesses that continue to affect thousands of children across the province,” Berry continued.

BC. Children’s Hospital is the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to the care of children, one of the few pediatric medical centres in North America with a world-class acute care centre, research institute, mental health facility and rehabilitation centre. all on a single campus.

