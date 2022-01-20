Save-On-Foods will be limiting store capacity to 50 per cent as part of their COVID-19 business safety plan. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Save-On-Foods will be limiting store capacity to 50 per cent as part of their COVID-19 business safety plan. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Save-On-Foods reduces store capacity to 50% to curb COVID spread

The measure is part of their COVID-19 business safety plan

Save-On-Foods will be reducing the capacity of their B.C. stores to 50 per cent to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement to Black Press, the company said the move is in line with how they have been operating throughout the pandemic and is part of their COVID-19 safety plan. Businesses in B.C. are required to have COVID-19 safety plans in place to comply with provincial health orders.

READ MORE: COVID-19 business plans ordered reinstated for all B.C. companies

“We have posted the occupancy count with signage at the front of each store and the teams are working to increase signage in areas that typically see congestion such as at the front end, or in service departments like our deli or bakery,” Save-On said.

Save-On-Foods said the move was made in addition to other safety protocols including physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures, providing sanitization stations, and a symptom check for all team members, suppliers and business partners.

”Our store clerks and leaders are doing an amazing job in what continues to be a very difficult time and we are so grateful to our valued customers for their patience and kindness with our teams when visiting our stores.”

Black Press has reached out to Loblaws and Walmart to see if their B.C. locations will follow suit but did not immediately hear back.

READ MORE: Grocery store workers call refusal to reinstate pandemic pay ‘insulting’

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

save on foods

Previous story
Northern Health specific COVID restrictions lifted
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 fifth wave continues to decline, 15 more deaths

Just Posted

Langley saw a steep decline in new COVID cases in the last week, but numbers were still high relative to almost every other period of the pandemic. (BCCDC)
New COVID cases keep declining in Langley

RCMP on scene of a Jan. 18, 2021 shooting in a Langley City parking garage. The accused in the case is now in custody awaiting a court hearing. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)
Man charged in Langley attempted murder has lengthy record

Kids and parents can enjoy interactive workshops hosted by the Fraser River Discovery Centre. Its River Basin Days initiative is a monthly series of outdoor public programs geared towards families. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Workshop to teach kids about nature comes to Langley

Vancouver Giants defeated the Rockets Dec. 1, 2021, in Kelowna. The Rockets will lose a chance for another meeting with the Giants due to COVID, and the game has been rescheduled. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Giants see Langley home game rescheduled due to COVID