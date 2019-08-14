Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

The Saanich Police Department is asking the public to be wary of phone scams (Black Press File Photo)

The Saanich Police are warning people about a new “convincing and brazen” phone scam.

Last week, a Saanich woman received a phone call from what appeared to be her husband’s cell phone.

When she answered, a man told her he was a police officer and her husband was in custody. She would need to send them a copy of his driver’s licence and passport, as well as a wiring of $15,000 from her bank.

ALSO READ: WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Just as the woman was texting a picture of her husband’s documents, police said, her husband walked into the house. She had not sent any money, and immediately called police.

“It really just shows how brazen they are being,” said Sgt. Julie Fast. “If you think it’s your husband’s phone and they say it’s a police officer, it seems more legitimate.”

Fast said she wasn’t certain of the exact technology used to mimic the phone number, but that this isn’t the first time it’s happened in Saanich.

ALSO READ: Saanich Police wants to hear from scammed smart-phone buyers

Anyone who receives a similar call is urged to be cautious and curious.

“If the person says they are a police officer, ask for their full name and badge number,” police said in a release. “Then tell them that you will call them back at the police department so that you can confirm their identity, and then hang up. A real police officer won’t be offended by this.”

Government agencies will also never ask you to wire them money.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook