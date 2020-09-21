Scheduled road closures in Langley

Some projects are scheduled to begin this week

Township of Langley has temporary road closures scheduled for the remainder of the month, and some come into effect starting this week.

On Thursday and Friday, a temporary road closure will be in effect at the rail grade crossing at Worrell Crescent and Highway 10.

The closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Detour routes will be in place and drivers can expect delays in the area.

Temporary road closures will also occur at rail grade crossings between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, Sept. 22 – 64 Avenue at the 26400-block

Thursday, Sept. 24 – 256 Street at the 6800-block

Tuesday, Sept. 29 – 248 Street at the 7000-block

Thursday, Oct. 1 – 240 Street at the 7000-block

Additionally, Glover Road, between Mavis Avenue and Billy Brown Road, will temporarily be closed to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and Wednesday, Sept. 30.

“This closure will facilitate the replacement of crossing panels at the railway crossing,” the Township said.

Pedestrians will not be able to cross in the area and will be detoured to Church Street.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 264th Street for storm sewer and gravel trail work.

Construction was scheduled to begin Sept. 14 for a period of three weeks.

Work will extend along the south side of 8th Avenue for approximately 300 metres from the intersection of 264th Street, and will take place Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Township.

While work is completed single-lane alternating traffic flow will be in effect.

Drivers can expect traffic delays, and motorists are advised to plan an alternate route.

Work is also ongoing at the Langley Bypass.

City of Langley is working to replace the Logan Creek culvert crossing the Langley Bypass.

“The work involves digging across the Langley Bypass and up sizing the existing culverts in Logan Creek,” the City said.

The project was scheduled to begin July 17 and be completed in September. A completion date has not been set by the City.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction until the project is complete. Construction is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Also, the eastbound lane of 56 Avenue between 196 Street and 198 Street in the City is temporarily closed until Dec. 15.

The area is closed “to mitigate the fire damaged building” at 19730 56 Ave.

All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled or extended as required.

For up to date traffic impacts visit tol.ca/roads or langleycity.ca/news.

