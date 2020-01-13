A school bus crashed on the Golden Ears Bridge. (THE NEWS-files)

UPDATE: More than 30 students on bus that crashed on the Golden Ears Bridge

Collision happened midspan in the northbound lanes

More than 30 students were on a bus that crashed in icy conditions on the Golden Ears Bridge Monday morning.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said no students were injured in the collision, in which the bus rear-ended a Honda Accord just before 8:30 a.m. midspan in the northbound lanes of the bridge.

The 33-year-old driver of the Honda, the lone occupant of the sedan, was taken to hospital complaining of soft tissue damage, said Largy.

A violation ticket was not issued.

The Maple Ridge Fire Department confirmed they were initially called to the collision, but was informed by the Langley Township Fire Department that members were not needed, so they responded to a different call.

“We both go to it, but whoever gets there first decides whether or not resources are needed,” said Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner.

The bus driver was a 69-year-old from Maple Ridge.

Irena Pochop, with School District No.42, confirmed the bus was not one from the Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows fleet.

Cpl. Largy could not say where the bus was headed.

Ridge Meadows RCMP sent out an alert Monday morning warning drivers about slick roads.

“If you have to drive today please take care and give yourself plenty of time, ” said the Ridge Meadows RCMP on Twitter.

ICBC is assessing the weather throughout the day for scheduled road tests.

“Class 5 road tests with snow tires are still going ahead as scheduled,” ICBC said on Twitter.

An ICBC representative will contact affected customers if road tests are cancelled and they will not be charged a cancellation fee.

 

