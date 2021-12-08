School COVID exposure events decline sharply across Langley

From 22 schools to just four listed in Langley

The number of COVID-19 exposures in Langley schools has dropped sharply from a month ago, according to Fraser Health Authority.

In early November, Fraser Health data showed there were 22 schools in Langley that had seen at least one exposure event in the two week period from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 7, the number of schools on the exposure list in Langley had been reduced to four.

Brookswood Secondary, Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary, and and Glenwood and Noel Booth Elementary had all seen exposures between Nov. 22 and Nov. 30.

Brookswood and Noel Booth had each recorded two exposures, but the other schools only had one recent exposure incident each.

That’s a far cry from the situation in late October and early November, when some schools were seeing an exposure event every day for two weeks.

Although there is some lag on the data being reported, no Langley school had yet seen an exposure in December.

The drop in exposure events in Langley schools parallels the continuing drop in COVID cases in Langley in general.

Total weekly positive COVID tests peaked in mid-October in Langley at 243 in one week. Since then they have dropped, and last week there were 74 cases.

Vaccinations for children aged five to 11 against COVID-19 began just over a week ago, on Nov. 29. Elementary-aged children are getting first shots of the Pfizer vaccine in B.C.

Meanwhile, people at the other end of the age spectrum are getting booster doses, with more than 490,000 seniors aged 70 and older already triple-vaccinated. The booster program is scheduled to expand to all age ranges between January and May of 2022.

