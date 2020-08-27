After releasing its back-to-school restart plan the Langley School District is hosting a virtual town hall meeting Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Langley School District)

School district hosting virtual town hall after revealing Langley restart plan

Local district hopes to answer questions at 7 p.m. meeting

Langley School District is hosting a virtual town hall meeting Thursday night to answer the public’s questions about the local back-to-school restart plan.

On Wednesday, the district released its restart plan Wednesday, which can be viewed on its website.

Tonight (Aug. 27), an online town hall meeting will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. where the community is invited to learn more and have their questions answers.

Those wishing to ask a question are asked to submit their questions ahead of tonight’s meeting by emailing feedback@sd35.bc.ca.

To learn how to participate in the online town hall the public can visit the district’s website.

“My hope is for this town hall meeting to be an opportunity to help reduce the anxiety in the community and provide you with details needed to assist your family in back to school planning,” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of schools in Langley.

