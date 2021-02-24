COVID-19 virus. (CDC photo)

School records 2nd COVID-19 alert this week, while employee at Langley grocer tests positive

Families of H.D. Stafford Middle were also notified on Monday

Another Langley school and grocery store have recorded COVID-19 exposure events.

On Tuesday, the local school district sent a letter to families of H.D. Stafford Middle School informing them an individual within the school community tested positive for coronavirus.

The infected individual was at the school on Feb. 16 and 17, according to the Fraser Health.

This is the second notice sent to families of the school this week.

On Monday, families were notified about an exposure event that also occurred on Feb. 17.

As of Wednesday, there were nine Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list.

Meanwhile, a Langley business that has reported multiple COVID-19 exposure events this month has announced another exposure.

An employee at Hakam’s Your Independent Grocery (20678 Willoughby Centre Dr.) has tested positive for coronavirus, the parents company Loblaws announced on Wednesday.

The last day the individual worked at the store was Feb. 19, the company said.

Previously, Loblaws reported exposure events at this grocer on Feb. 6 where a single staff member tested positive, and then on Feb. 11 where two staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Fraser Health does not have the site listed as a place of public exposure.

