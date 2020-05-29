School speed limits in force in Langley

Langley RCMP are asking pedestrians and drivers to be cautious as school resumes

With schools back in session in Langley next week, the RCMP are reminding drivers that school and playground speed limits are in effect.

School speed zones have 30 km/h limits from 8 a.m to 5 p.m., and playground zones – which often overlap partly with school zones – have the same limit every day of the year, dawn to dusk.

Fines for speeding in a school zone can range from $196 to $483 and include three driver penalty points with could impact the cost of auto insurance.

Even worse would be a collision with a child, noted Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The RCMP are encouraging drivers to watch for the school and playground signs, and for parents to go over the safety rules for pedestrians with their children.

“All pedestrians are reminded to obey signage pertaining to them as well as ensuring crossing in well lit marked crosswalks when there is no traffic,” said Largy. “Make eye contact with drivers, remove your headphones and wear bright, reflective clothing!”

DrivingEducationLangleyspeed limits