School zones back in effect, nearly 160 drivers in Langley ticketed last year

The 30 km/hr zones will be enforced by RCMP, fines start at $196

Last year, 157 drivers were ticketed for speeding in Langley school and playground zones, according to RCMP.

With classes back in session Mounties are reminding motorists school zones are back in effect.

Five children are killed and 370 are injured in crashes each year while walking or cycling in British Columbia, according to ICBC. In school and playground zones, 66 children are injured in crashes every year.

In the Lower Mainland, two children walking or cycling are killed and 267 are injured in crashes every year, ICBC data shows. In school and playground zones, 43 children are injured in crashes every year.

B.C. roads are busier with the return of teachers and children to school. Check out our tips for drivers and parents to help ensure a safe start to the school year: https://t.co/7nfmtm9SWa pic.twitter.com/SCTvqpV4jK — ICBC (@icbc) September 8, 2021

The 30 km/hr zones will be enforced by RCMP officers and the fines start at $196.

Drivers are also reminded to stop for school buses displaying flashing red lights while picking up and dropping off students.

And pedestrians are reminded to use crosswalks when crossing a street, make eye contact with motorists before entering the roadway, and when possible, wear highly visible clothing, as well as “unplugging” from devices and pay attention to the surroundings.

More than 6,900 drivers were ticketed for speeding in school and playground zones across British Columbia last year.

Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP said the number of drivers ticketed in Langley is considered low, but it is a result of having fewer traffic members during the past year.

Officers will be out in the community enforcing school zones and reminding drivers to slow down.