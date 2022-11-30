Schools closed in Langley as snow snarls roads

Art was out clearing snow off the sidewalk in front of Kingdom Hall in Aldergrove on Wednesday morning. “I’m a volunteer ” he explained. “After this I’m going home to clear my drive.” (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Art was out clearing snow off the sidewalk in front of Kingdom Hall in Aldergrove on Wednesday morning. “I’m a volunteer ” he explained. “After this I’m going home to clear my drive.” (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Aldergrove’s Gurpreet Grewal was clearing his driveway on Wednesday morning after Tuesday night’s snowfall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Aldergrove’s Gurpreet Grewal was clearing his driveway on Wednesday morning after Tuesday night’s snowfall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Iris Igonia used an umbrella to clear snow off her car before her drive to work from Willoughby on Wednesday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) A man pushed a cart through downtown Langley City as a heavy snowfall began on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 29. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Mary Dinesen thought the snow was so beautiful, she had to go for a walk Tuesday evening in Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Graham Hughes carried his small, elderly dog Shelly for much of their walk in the snow in Langley City on Nov. 29. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Public schools in Langley were closed Wednesday, after Langley roads were blanketed with snow starting Tuesday afternoon.

“All schools in the Langley School District are CLOSED to students and staff today. The School Board Office is also CLOSED to the public,” the board announced on its website on the morning of Nov. 30.

The school board was scheduled to meet on Tuesday evening, but that meeting was also cancelled just hours before it was to begin as snow fell across the Lower Mainland.

All in-person classes at Kwantlen Polytechnic University were also cancelled on Wednesday.

Roads around the Lower Mainland were still snarled in places Wednesday morning, as several inches of now-melting snow fell overnight.

But Aaron Ruhl, operations manager for Langley Township, said that as of Wednesday morning, crews were getting on top of snow clearing.

“We’re keeping up with it,” he said.

As of Wednesday morning, major routes like Fraser Highway and 200th Street were cleared, and the Township crews were working on clearing the first and second priority routes, hoping to get them all done by the evening.

Ruhl said the hill on 200th Street between 72nd Avenue and 68th Avenue was closed temporarily Tuesday night, as cars were getting stuck and it needed to be thoroughly plowed.

“There was quite a few cars stuck,” he said.

Jeff Singh spread de-icer on his steps in Willoughby on Wednesday morning. He said fortunately, he works from home. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Both Langley City and Township had crews out on Tuesday putting down brine on roads in advance of the snow.

Langley RCMP reminded people yesterday to take extra care with driving and leave extra time to get to destinations.

BC Hydro was warning that snow could snap branches, and more than 50,000 customers in B.C. had lost power by Wednesday morning. Fortunately, Langley seemed not have experienced many major power failures, with only a few localized outages reported on the BC Hydro online map.

As winter weather are approaching, we need to be more conscious of our driving habits than ever. Here are a few winter driving safety tips to keep in mind the next time a storm hits. If you don't have to leave your home during harsh winter weather, it's recommended that you don’t pic.twitter.com/CmFDdywhwG — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) November 29, 2022

