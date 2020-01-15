Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

All public schools and post-secondary institutions are closed in the Lower Mainland Wednesday after the region received up to 15 centimetres of snow overnight.
The snowfall, which has stopped in many areas, is expected to ease off in others this afternoon.
In Metro Vancouver, TransLink said that “bus and SkyTrain service across the system is significantly impacted due to inclement weather.”
Many routes are delayed and riders have taken to social media to note their bus or SkyTrain has not shown up. The transit agency is calling Wednesday an “extreme travel day,” and asking those who can stay home to do so.
Police across the region are asking people who don’t need to drive to stay off the roads.
“Drivers are being advised to exercise caution today if you must be on the road. Ensure your vehicle has snow tires and drive for the conditions,” Vancouver police tweeted.
It's not a good day to be a bus driver in Vancouver…or a transit supervisor. Look at their teamwork though 🤝✊🏼 Thanks @TransLink for doing your best to get people to their destinations during #Snowmageddon2020 #WTRegion pic.twitter.com/Ua1jUJyVGo
— Lee Hyndman (@OnTheLeeSide) January 15, 2020
In 15 years, this is only the second time #WestGeorgiaSt has looked like this. #snow coming down sideways and the road is covered.
Stay home if you can unless you are properly equipped.#BCStorm #vancouversnowstorm2020 #YVRwx #BCSnow #BCwx #Hwy99 #vancouver pic.twitter.com/Ps1x0A79ZB
— Ryan Voutilainen (@RyanVoutilainen) January 15, 2020