Scientists back temporary global ban on gene-edited babies

The ban comes after an announcement that gene-edited twins had been born in China

An international group of scientists and ethicists are calling for a temporary global ban on making babies with edited genes.

It’s the latest reaction to last November’s announcement that gene-edited twins had been born in China. That development was widely criticized as risky and unethical.

Wednesday’s call for a moratorium came from 18 researchers from seven countries. They presented their proposal, which has no legal authority, in the journal Nature.

READ MORE: 200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

They want a temporary ban of perhaps five years that would allow time for discussion of critical technical, scientific, societal and ethical issues.

They proposed that once those discussions had taken place, individual countries could decide on what to allow.

About 30 nations already prohibit making babies with edited genes. It’s essentially banned in the U.S.

READ MORE: ‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Malcolm Ritter, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Quebec man gets four years after sending 30 texts before fatal crash
Next story
UPDATE: Artifacts found at B.C. pipeline site

Just Posted

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Langley City budget and tax increase approved

The council voted for a 6.98 per cent property tax increase

Tandem parking cut but not eliminated for Langley townhouses

Council has been debating whether tandem parking affects neighbourhood parking

VIDEO Giants grab sole possession of first

Langley-based team notches 5-1 win in Seattle

UPDATE: Community comes together to support critically sick child at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also targeted the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature

Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Jason Thomas Graff was in Chilliwack court on March 5 to face multiple charges

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

B.C. housing minister rejects city’s plan for Maple Ridge homeless encampment

Will proceed with supportive housing on “expedited” basis

Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Most Read