Screaming man wielding axe in Langley a possible false alarm

An extensive search failed to turn up anyone running around on Walnut Grove trails

Reports of a man running around with an axe and screaming in Walnut Grove on Thursday night may have been a false alarm.

At 7 p.m., Langley RCMP sent a number of officers scrambling into Walnut Grove near 86th Avenue and west of 208th Street, after a call that a man had been running around, screaming, and “apparently cutting at trees,” said Cpl. Craig Van Herk.

As well as Langley RCMP, a canine unit, an Emergency Response Team member, and the Air 1 helicopter were diverted to check out the situation, as they were all still in the area following the shots fired at a house in Willoughby at about 3 p.m. the same day.

However, patrols on the streets and park trails in the area failed to turn up any sign of the screaming axe man, and police didn’t even find any signs of damage to trees, Van Herk said.

Most residents and people out walking didn’t report seeing anyone alarming, and the only witness who saw someone with an axe said he was simply walking but not doing anything.

READ MORE: Shots ring out in Langley residential neighbourhood

Previous story
‘Life-altering injuries’ after BMW crashes into pole in Surrey
Next story
Night work on South Surrey Highway 99 interchanges to begin Monday

Just Posted

Screaming man wielding axe in Langley a possible false alarm

An extensive search failed to turn up anyone running around on Walnut Grove trails

UPDATE: Shots ring out in Langley residential neighbourhood

Mounties have re-opened streets in Willoughby after investigating shots fired

Colossus Langley screens anti-abortion film

Theatre one of two B.C. Cineplex locations showing ‘Unplanned’ this weekend

Langley elementary summer school closed after false alarm gas leak

Summer school will be back in session on Friday

Langley pickleball tourney hits fundraising target

The players raised about $4,000 for Douglas Park Community Elementary

Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

‘Life-altering injuries’ after BMW crashes into pole in Surrey

Police seek witnesses after crash in Newton, in the 6300-block of 128th Street

Hot food, BBQs, banned in B.C. park as momma bear sniffs out picnics

All hot food and any type of cooking or barbecuing is banned in Coquitlam’s Mundy Park

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Most Read