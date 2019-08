Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

The webcam is located the Summit Lodge, 885m above sea level, in Squamish, B.C. on Aug. 10, 2019. (Sea to Sky Gondola webcam photo)

The popular Sea to Sky Gondola has been closed until further notice after some kind of “major lift incident,” according to operators.

In a post on their Facebook page, the company said that it received an alert that the haul rope for the gondola had fallen shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, making the lift inoperable.

No guests or staff were on the gondola and no injuries were reported, the post reads.

More to come.

