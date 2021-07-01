28-year-old Ellis Grohs, who is diagnosed with epilepsy and a mental health disorder has been without his medication since around 9:30 a.m, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Special to The Star)

Search and Rescue deployed to help find missing Langley man

28-year-old Ellis Grohs was last seen Monday morning at 203rd Street and 50th Avenue

Langley RCMP was joined by Central Fraser Valley Search & Rescue on June 30 to locate missing Langley man Ellis Grohs.

Jackie Grohs said her son, 28-year-old Ellis Grohs, who is diagnosed with epilepsy and a mental health disorder has been without his medication since Monday, June 28, around 9:30 a.m. when he was involved in a crash at 203rd Street and 50th Avenue.

Grohs was last seen at around 10:45 a.m. in the area of 205th Street and Grade Crescent.

He was also seen twice on June 28 in the area of High Knoll Park (Colebrook Road and 192nd Street).

Grohs was last seen wearing a dark blue Midway Fire Department T-Shirt, green cameo cargo-style pants, and black and white runners. Jackie describes Ellis has having shoulder-length, wavy, red-brown hair and beard, and blue eyes.

Search & Rescue have set up a command post at Buckley Park – 19680 48 Ave – will they comb the area.

His family is very concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information can contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

