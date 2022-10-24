Search and Rescue helps in hunt for missing 62-year-old in Langley

Jasvinder Virring hasn’t been seen since 7 a.m. on Monday morning

Jasvinder Virring was missing on Monday, Oct. 24. Police are asking for the public to be on the alert and call if they have seen him. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A 62-year-old man who only recently moved to Langley was missing as of the morning of Monday, Oct. 24, and RCMP are asking for public help in locating him.

Jasvinder Virring is from the Willoughby area of Langley, but has just moved here and is not familiar with the area, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

He is a 62-year-old South Asian man standing 5’7” tall, 230 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a white beard, and a black turban. He was wearing a green long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Virring left his home on foot just after 7 a.m. on Monday.

Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue has been deployed to help with the search for Virring, Largy said.

Anyone who has seen him or has information that could help locate him should call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Langley RCMPmissing person