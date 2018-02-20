Gloria Anne Miller, wife of DCT Chambers Trucking founder David Chambers, is missing following a dive near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Facebook photo)

Search continues for B.C. woman missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday, Feb. 15 diving in Puerto Vallarta

Canadian consular officials and Mexican authorities in Puerto Vallarta are continuing the search for a missing Vernon woman.

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen diving in the area the morning of Thursday, Feb. 15.

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the family in Canada and Mexico during this difficult time,” Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Philip Hannan said Tuesday. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends anxiously awaiting news.”

The family, who flew to Mexico upon hearing of Miller’s disappearance, is said to be returning to Vernon where her husband David Chambers, owner of DCT Chambers Trucking Ltd, is expected to give a statement. The family has asked for privacy until an official statement has been made.

“Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico who are actively searching for the missing Canadian,” Hannan said. “Due to provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thieves wreaking havoc on Langley City pre-owned auto dealerships

Just Posted

Jacob Tremblay tells Langley film fest about playing a boy with facial differences

It was a long stay in a makeup chair, but it could have been even longer

VIDEO: Weekly jazz jam added to Langley bistro’s menu

Porter’s coffee house introduces a new session for young and up-and-coming musicians.

CHAMBER WEEK: Langley offers year-round education and networking options

TONIGHT: Lunch, coffee, and dinner meetings tackle issues pertinent to a growing business community.

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

Langley Rivermen inviting fans to anti-bullying painting party

Come down to George Preston Recreation Centre Wednesday night to take stand against bullying

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Slippery roads didn’t deter runners in the 11th annual Fort Langley marathon

PHOTOS TOO: Most registered runners and walkers came out, despite ice from overnight snowfall.

Search continues for B.C. woman missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday, Feb. 15 diving in Puerto Vallarta

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada rounds out Day 11 earning gold in 2 more events

Comox Valley’s Cassie Sharpe and fan-favourites Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir all earned golds

5 to start your day

NDP to release budget today, Dawson Creek man’s car found in Hope, and more

Trudeau announces two-way $1 billion investment deal with India

Some of India’s biggest companies to invest more than $250 million in Canada in the coming years

’60s Scoop group educates survivors, pushes rejection of federal settlement

Federal government’s compensation proposal includes $50 million for an Indigenous Healing Foundation

As ‘Black Panther’ shows, inclusion pays at the box office

At the box office, inclusion is paying — and often, it’s paying off big time

Washington senator wants B.C. to follow suit and phase out net-pen fish farms

An American ban will be less effective in the shared ecosystem of the Salish Sea, senator says

Virtue and Moir end ice dance careers with Olympic gold

Virtue and Moir’s gold medal win at the Olympics makes them the world’s most decorated figure skaters

Most Read