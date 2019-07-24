Police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of South Surrey pair Richard Scurr (left) and Ryan Provencher.

Air search turns up no sign of missing South Surrey men last seen July 17

No link to killings in northern B.C., police believe

Police investigating the disappearance of two South Surrey men say it appears the pair had initially set out for Spences Bridge, a community located just south of Ashcroft.

But while preliminary information leads police to believe that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher arrived at their intended destination, investigators are still working to determine where the friends went afterward and how the vehicle they were last seen in ended up unoccupied 100 kilometres further east, near Logan Lake, four days later.

“No indication of foul play was discovered when the Jeep was recovered, however it has been transported to Kamloops and will undergo further examination,” a news release issued just before noon Wednesday states.

Scurr, 37 and Provencher, 38, were reported missing last Saturday. They were last seen in the 16400-block of 23A Avenue in South Surrey at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 17.

A vehicle that police say is associated to the friends – described as a 2019 white Jeep Cherokee – was located unoccupied Sunday near Logan Lake.

“Following the recovery of the Jeep, a Search and Rescue team, the Integrated Police Dog Services, and the RCMP Air 4 helicopter were dispatched to conduct a search of the vast wooded area,” the release states.

“Following that search, investigators do not believe that Provencher or Scurr are missing in that area.”

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News that investigators are continuing follow up on tips that were received in response to an appeal for information that was issued late Sunday.

She said police on the case here have partnered with investigators in the Logan Lake area in the quest to locate the men.

Sturko also noted to PAN that investigators do not believe the disappearance is linked to the manhunt for a pair of teens who had been reported missing, but were later deemed suspects in the double-homicide of two tourists found dead on July 15 south of the Liard River hot springs and in the suspicious death of a man whose body was found on July 19 near Dease Lake.

Police continue to appeal for information that could help them locate Scurr and Provencher.

Scurr is described as a six-foot-four, 220 lb., Caucasian male, with an athletic build, brown brush-cut hair and brown eyes. Provencher is described as a five-foot-10, 180 lb, slim-built Caucasian male, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on either man is asked to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca

