Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue and Chilliwack Search and Rescue are looking for a person who was seen floating in the Coquihalla River Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Google Maps)

Search continues for person seen floating in Coquihalla River in Hope

Rescuers halted the search Thursday night as darkness fell

A search on the Coquihalla River has resumed today after efforts to locate a person in the water failed on Thursday.

Members of Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue and Chilliwack Search and Rescue were called to the scene where there were reports of a person seen floating in the river on July 2. They searched the river from Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park and downstream.

According to CTV, RCMP said they were called around 4.p.m Thursday after a woman saw a man in blue shorts floating face-down in the river near the Othello Tunnels.

“A male was crossing the river in a rubber dinghy, like a tube, and that he didn’t get across,” said William Vandebrand with Hope RCMP. “His clothing description matched the person who was spotted down-river.”

The search was called off last night as darkness fell. A member of Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue confirmed Friday morning that they had resumed the search today with Chilliwack Search and Rescue.

READ MORE: Rescuers halt Coquihalla River search due to darkness, after reports of person in river

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils
Next story
B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

Just Posted

Aldergrove moms orchestrate class photo for Kindergarten grads after COVID-19 school shutdown

Five year olds at Parkside Elementary got one final reunion to wrap up their school year cut short

Police arsenal deployed in Langley to avoid potentially violent situation

Mounties arrest armed Vancouver man after Tasering him on Willoughby side street

Langley Blaze back on the field but only for practices

New camera system allows families and colleges to watch ball players

This year’s Canada Day parade in Aldergrove unlike any before due to COVID-19

Families lined six kilometres of local streets in socially distant groups for the Wednesday procession

LETTER: Anxious to know when Township will re-open pools

Critical of the municipality for not yet re-opening the indoor swimming facilities or sharing plans

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Search continues for person seen floating in Coquihalla River in Hope

Rescuers halted the search Thursday night as darkness fell

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Missing Fraser Valley woman has not been in contact with family for several months

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 35-year-old Chantelle Chenier of Chilliwack

Rescuers halt Coquihalla River search due to darkness, after reports of person in river

No information to indicate a child is involved, RCMP state, after this information surfaced on social media

Man who rammed gate near Trudeau residence with truck faces multiple charges

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

Most Read