Burke Mountain, Coquitlam (glumgleeglob/Instagram)

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Father and two youngsters fall down a steep, treacherous cliff while hiking Burke Mountain

It was a happy ending to a long night for the family of two young children who were stuck on a Coquitlam mountain after they fell down a steep cliff Sunday, prompting rescue efforts by a number of search and rescue crews and the RCMP.

Two children, ages six and seven, were hiking with their father on Burke Mountain when the three fell down a steep treacherous cliff, police said in a statement Monday.

The father, who was injured in the fall, made the difficult decision to leave his two children and climb up the cliff in order to get help.

Search and rescue teams from Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and the North Shore were called to the mountain to search for the two youngsters, and used a helicopter, drone and police dog.

The kids were located Monday morning before 8:30 a.m. Rescue members are using a long line and helicopter to reach them and take them to awaiting ambulances.

